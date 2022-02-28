Do you want une cup of thé? Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique, 28 février 2022, Châteauvillain.

Vous aimez parler anglais ? Vous souhaitez pratiquer pour améliorer votre délicieux accent ? Vous êtes anglophone, et parler votre langue vous manque ? Vous avez eu 18 au bac en anglais, et vous n’avez pas assez souvent l’occasion de frimer ? Vous avez des chambres d’hôtes, et vous voulez entretenir votre vocabulaire avant l’arrivée des prochains hollandais ? Pour ce début d’année Simone vous propose de vous retrouver entre amateur de la langue et de la culture anglaise pour des moments de conversation in English, autour d’une cup of tea, quelques mondays evening chaque mois, de 18h30 à 20h. C’est very sympa, dans une good ambiance par Sarah Gant, qui vit en France depuis 2006. _**IN ENGLISH PLEASE !**_ Would you like to get together with French speakers who want to improve their English? And get the chance to improve your French at the same time? Maybe you’ve had less opportunity recently to speak French and would love to get back into the swing ? Perhaps you have a B+B and would like to feel more confident speaking with your French guests? At the beginning of this new year, Simone offers you the opportunity to meet up with French speakers who love English language and culture for conversation in both our languages. All this in a friendly atmosphere, led by Sarah Gant (A-level French) who’s lived near Chateauvillain since 2006. 40€ par trimestre. Le 28/02, 07/03, 21/03, 28/03, 04/04, 25/04, 16/05, 23/05, 13/06, 20/06. À Simone, 4 route de Châtillon, 52120 Châteauvillain.

40€ par trimestre. Aucun pré-requis particulier.

2022-02-28T18:30:00 2022-02-28T20:00:00;2022-03-07T18:30:00 2022-03-07T20:00:00;2022-03-21T18:30:00 2022-03-21T20:00:00;2022-03-28T18:30:00 2022-03-28T20:00:00;2022-04-04T18:30:00 2022-04-04T20:00:00;2022-04-25T18:30:00 2022-04-25T20:00:00;2022-05-16T18:30:00 2022-05-16T20:00:00;2022-05-23T18:30:00 2022-05-23T20:00:00;2022-06-13T18:30:00 2022-06-13T20:00:00;2022-06-20T18:30:00 2022-06-20T20:00:00