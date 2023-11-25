DJOON INVITE GLENN UNDERGROUND DJOON Paris, 25 novembre 2023, Paris.

DJOON INVITE GLENN UNDERGROUND Samedi 25 novembre, 23h58 DJOON

La légende de la house de Chicago enfin de retour à Paris pour un extended set inmanquable !

Discogs

Instagram

Vidéo

DJOON 22 boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013 Paris Paris 75013 Paris Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/696-Glenn-Underground »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@guakacvo) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/361559977_668965025098455_3060079993605622970_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=GtC_7hTn0vMAX_-S1m8&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAgAkYnRiVnJ2hHRIyII-0WZ_sjSGk1TLmD9kpS3Gsrww&oe=6508D0D1 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/guakacvo/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/guakacvo/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Defected Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream Defected Broadcasting House Here:nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZYkcQqGADnnMusic:nhttps://defected.lnk.to/MusicnnShop: nhttp://defected.com/storennDefected YouTube is the home of house music with artists including MK, Sam Divine, CamelPhat, Gorgon City, Monki, Louie Vega & Dennis Ferrer.nnnMusic:nhttps://defected.com/music/releases/nPlaylists:nhttps://defected.com/music/playlists/nRadio:nhttps://defected.com/music/radio/nn#HouseMusicAllLifeLong », « type »: « video », « title »: « Glenn Underground deep house set live from The Basement », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Oz5wMMmSXk4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz5wMMmSXk4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnOxaDXBiBXg9Nn9hKWu6aw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz5wMMmSXk4 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T23:58:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-25T23:58:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:59:00+01:00

house