PONT NEUF RECORDS: TOUR MAUBOURG + KX9000 + COSMONECTION + LELEON B2B PRU DJOON Paris, 24 novembre 2023, Paris.

PONT NEUF RECORDS: TOUR MAUBOURG + KX9000 + COSMONECTION + LELEON B2B PRU Vendredi 24 novembre, 23h58 DJOON

L’ incontournable écurie parisienne Pont Neuf Records fête ses 7 ans au Djoon avec un plateau d’artistes proches du label.

Bandcamp Pont Neuf Records

TOUR MAUBOURG

Vidéo

Facebook

KX9000

Soundcloud

Facebook

COSMONECTION

Instagram

Soundcloud

LELEON

Instagram

Soundcloud

Vidéo

PRU

DJOON 22 boulevard Vincent Auriol, 75013 Paris Paris 75013 Paris Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://pontneuf.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Djoon », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Thank you for watching !nDon’t forget to subscribe & turn on notifications to never miss a set ud83cudfa7nnu23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23banJoin the club:nud83dudcf7 Instagram http://instagram.com/djoonclub/nud83cudf9fufe0f Tickets https://shotgun.live/fr/venues/djoonclub nud83cudfb6 Soundcloud https://www.soundcloud.com/djoon/nu2764ufe0f Bandcamp http://thedjoonexperience.bandcamp.com/nnnu23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23bau23banABOUT DJOONnnA shelter for dancers & music lovers, DJOON has been a first step in Paris for many artists, bringing over icons such as Lil’ Louis, Kerri Chandler, Black Coffee, Dixon, u00c2me, Levon Vincent, Folamour, The Martinez Brothers and more to France and often Europe for the very first time, and playing a key role in bringing the afro-house sound to the old continent. nnBorrowing its name from a Persian word that can be translated to « soul », Parisian house music temple Djoon has been tirelessly defending soulful music in it’s largest sense for almost two decades, bringing over emerging talents and timeless legends alike for the delight of its eclectic and forward thinking crowd.nnDJOON – Soulful Club Paris u2022 Est. 2003nn#djoon #soulful #club #paris #house #dance #dj #djoonexperience #electronicmusic », « type »: « video », « title »: « Djoon Radio w/ Tour Maubourg », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/op9KAKODtZw/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op9KAKODtZw », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5iaq-e3eigtnXm-x0eU3Mw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op9KAKODtZw »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/tourmaubourgofficial/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « KX9000 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Mgmt/Press : thomas@freeyourmind.agency », « type »: « rich », « title »: « KX9000 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-ccKBBIJpLuagLXRy-QP8KzQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/kx9000 », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/kx9000 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/kx9000 »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/kx9000/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@cosmonection) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/374174791_823855639418816_2121770554596289742_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=UGf02TCB75IAX_ggg1E&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCzgkHADBH2uxCeW6J7wIafey7tFl0Cw0u6rVAETZnzKg&oe=6508A8E9 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/cosmonection/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/cosmonection/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cosmonection », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Mgmt : thomas@pontneufrecords.com Previous releases on Pont Neuf Records, OATH, Shall Not Fade, Delusions of Grandeur, Beats Of No Nation, Hapiness Therapy, Lu00fcu00fcd Discs, Dansu Discs. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Cosmonection », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-XOyYPPR08yiywAyw-1seWlg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/cosmonection », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/cosmonection », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/cosmonection »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@yesleleon) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/325286907_182957144346773_1705989349241660968_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=bZQfmBOOD38AX-YZFIC&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBl1lu5HzxVs0me-IBcaFiv0aCWFyecS8o2dfnwwZYHmw&oe=6508E44F », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/yesleleon/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/yesleleon/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « LeLeon », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Promos : yesleleon@gmail.com Bookings : antoine@divine-musique.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « LeLeon », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-TGCHeiMrtpZytvQq-fzNszg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yesleleon », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/yesleleon », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/yesleleon »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=1123672994796389 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T23:58:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-24T23:58:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

house