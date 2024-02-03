DJ SAMY La Dame du Mont Marseille, samedi 3 février 2024.

DJ SAMY ♫DJ SET Hip Hop Old School♫ Samedi 3 février, 21h30 La Dame du Mont Entrée libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-03T21:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-04T02:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-03T21:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-04T02:00:00+01:00

Un Concentré de ★Hip Hop Old School ★RareRnB★NewJack★Funk★Groove★Boom Bap★Drill★Ragga★

DJ SAMY :

Ambassadeur et artiste officiel Numark (USA) parmi 25 autres artistes à travers le monde http://www.numark.com/artists

DJ Samy est un activiste Hip Hop depuis la fin des années 90, il s’est produit en première partie d’artistes nationaux et internationaux comme 50 Cent, Booba, The Pharcyde, Fatman Scoop, Tara McDonald, Psy 4 de La Rime…

Il fonde en 2015 le Mouvement Scratcheverywhere qui a connu un grand succès á Londres pour son lancement au fameux Chip Shop, lieu incontournable de la scène Hip Hop Londoniennes.

★ https://youtu.be/38EmHW9XX-4

★ https://youtu.be/2oJ628ddD6I

En 2018, il marque les esprits lors de son showcase avec sa platine vinyle portable pour la 34ème édition des championnats du monde des Djs à Londres, le DMC World DJ Championship.

★ https://youtu.be/ZBp1nB7nMfY

★ https://youtu.be/DYqStA1hZVY

Il rejoint par la suite la team des juges DMC portablist en 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 et 2022.

En 2022, il fonde Cuts Radio, la nouvelle radio made in Marseille avec un bouquet de 6 Radios Digitales.

★ https://www.cuts-radio.com

Ses sets connus par un mélange harmonieux de Scratch, de différents styles musicaux, et un concentré d’énergie, font l’unanimité auprès du public dans chacune de ses prestations!

_____________________________________________________________

