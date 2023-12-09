A LA RENCONTRE DU PÈRE NOËL DIVERS LIEUX Toulouse, 30 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Au cœur des faubourgs et des quartiers, à pied ou en calèche, le Père Noël vient à la rencontre des enfants..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-23 . .

DIVERS LIEUX

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



In the heart of the suburbs and neighborhoods, on foot or in a horse-drawn carriage, Santa Claus comes to meet the children.

En el corazón de los suburbios y barrios, a pie o en coche de caballos, Papá Noel viene al encuentro de los niños.

In den Vororten und Stadtvierteln kommt der Weihnachtsmann zu Fuß oder in der Kutsche zu den Kindern.

