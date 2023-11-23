FESTIVAL CULTURE BAR-BARS DIVERS LIEUX Toulouse, 23 novembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Concerts, expositions, DJ set, matchs d’improvisation, pièces de théâtre, drag show ou performances vont faire vibrer les nuits de Toulouse ! Vos cafés, bars et club locaux vous offrent une programmation artistique abondante, diverse, variée et indépendante..

DIVERS LIEUX

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Concerts, exhibitions, DJ sets, improvisation matches, plays, drag shows and performances are sure to rock the Toulouse nightlife! Your local cafés, bars and clubs offer an abundance of diverse, varied and independent artistic programming.

Conciertos, exposiciones, sesiones de DJ, encuentros de improvisación, obras de teatro, espectáculos de dragsters y performances animarán la noche tolosana Los cafés, bares y discotecas de la ciudad ofrecen una programación artística abundante, diversa, variada e independiente.

Konzerte, Ausstellungen, DJ-Sets, Improvisationsspiele, Theaterstücke, Drag-Shows oder Performances werden die Nächte in Toulouse zum Beben bringen! Ihre lokalen Cafés, Bars und Clubs bieten Ihnen ein reiches, vielfältiges, abwechslungsreiches und unabhängiges künstlerisches Programm.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE