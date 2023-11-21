- Cet évènement est passé
FESTIVAL MARIONNETTISSIMO DIVERS LIEUX Toulouse
Catégories d’Évènement:
FESTIVAL MARIONNETTISSIMO DIVERS LIEUX Toulouse, 21 novembre 2023, Toulouse.
Toulouse,Haute-Garonne
Bienvenue au festival international de marionnette et formes animées !.
2023-11-21 fin : 2023-11-26 . EUR.
DIVERS LIEUX
Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Welcome to the International Festival of Puppetry and Animated Forms!
¡Bienvenidos al festival internacional de marionetas y formas animadas!
Willkommen beim internationalen Festival für Marionetten und animierte Formen!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE