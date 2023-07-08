UN ETE FOISONNANT AU MUSÉUM DIVERS LIEUX Toulouse, 8 juillet 2023, Toulouse.

Un été foisonnant au Muséum ! Plongez tête baissée dans toutes les richesses que nous réserve la biodiversité. Ateliers, expositions, visites… Tout un programme pour s’émerveiller du monde qui nous entoure !.

An abundant summer at the Museum! Dive headlong into the riches of biodiversity. Workshops, exhibitions, tours… A whole program to marvel at the world around us!

¡Un verano apasionante en el Museo! Sumérjase de lleno en todas las riquezas que le ofrece la biodiversidad. Talleres, exposiciones, visitas… Todo un programa para maravillarse con el mundo que nos rodea

Ein Sommer voller Überraschungen im Museum! Tauchen Sie kopfüber in all die Reichtümer ein, die die biologische Vielfalt für uns bereithält. Workshops, Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen… Ein ganzes Programm, um die Welt um uns herum zu bestaunen!

