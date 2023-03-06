Quinzaine féminin pluriel.le divers lieux sur le Grand Figeac, 6 mars 2023, Figeac.

Après une première édition en 2022, la quinzaine FEMININ PLURIEL.LE, impulsée par Amnesty International poursuit sa route en rassemblant de nombreux acteurs associatifs, culturels et sociaux du territoire autour d’une riche programmation dédiée aux droits des femmes.

Du côté des institutions territoriales : la Ville de Figeac, son centre social et de prévention Nicole Paulo, l’Astrolabe Grand-Figeac, son cinéma et ses médiathèques, témoignent d’un engagement public sur ces questions. Des acteurs culturels et associatifs locaux (l’association Affirmée, la radio Antenne d’Oc, le café associatif l’Arrosoir, En Bonne Compagnie avec Marthe et Luc, le pôle territorial de coopération économique Figeacteurs, la librairie Le Livre en Fête ou le cinéma de Gramat) affirment l’implication d’acteurs de terrain.

L’atelier d’artisanat (Esprit terre dit Atelier 36), des acteurs du sport et du bien-être (Office Intercommunal des Sports du Grand-Figeac, clubs sportifs, le Sourire intérieur…) apportent au sujet une dimension artistique ou de pratique physique, alors que des associations nationales ou internationales (Amnesty International, la Cimade, le Planning Familial), inscrivent la programmation à l’échelle d’enjeux de société.

Echanges, partages, informations et débats, ateliers bien-être, cinéma, théâtre et concert sont au programme tout au long de la quinzaine « sur les chemins des possibles ».

Venez nombreux partager ces moments de rencontres et de découverte qui montrent que l’engagement pour les droits des femmes alimente et se nourrit de dynamiques croisées et d’actions collectives !.

2023-03-06 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-03-06 23:00:00. EUR.

divers lieux sur le Grand Figeac

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



After a first edition in 2022, the FEMININ PLURIEL.LE fortnight, driven by Amnesty International, continues its journey by bringing together many associative, cultural and social actors of the territory around a rich program dedicated to women?s rights.

On the side of territorial institutions: the City of Figeac, its social and prevention center Nicole Paulo, the Astrolabe Grand-Figeac, its cinema and its media libraries, testify to a public commitment to these issues. Local cultural and associative actors (the association Affirmée, the radio Antenne d’Oc, the café associatif l’Arrosoir, En Bonne Compagnie with Marthe et Luc, the territorial pole of economic cooperation Figeacteurs, the bookshop Le Livre en Fête or the cinema of Gramat) affirm the involvement of local actors.

The craft workshop (Esprit terre, also known as Atelier 36), sports and well-being actors (Office Intercommunal des Sports du Grand-Figeac, sports clubs, le Sourire intérieur?) bring to the subject an artistic or physical practice dimension, while national or international associations (Amnesty International, la Cimade, le Planning Familial), inscribe the program on the scale of societal issues.

Exchanges, sharing, information and debates, well-being workshops, cinema, theater and concerts are on the program throughout the fortnight « on the paths of possibilities ».

Come and share these moments of encounters and discovery which show that the commitment to women’s rights feeds and is fed by cross dynamics and collective actions!

Tras una primera edición en 2022, la quincena FEMININ PLURIEL.LE, impulsada por Amnistía Internacional, prosigue su andadura reuniendo a numerosos actores asociativos, culturales y sociales del territorio en torno a un rico programa dedicado a los derechos de las mujeres.

Por parte de las instituciones territoriales: la Ciudad de Figeac, su centro social y de prevención Nicole Paulo, el Astrolabio Grand-Figeac, su cine y sus mediatecas, dan testimonio de un compromiso público con estas cuestiones. Los agentes culturales y asociativos locales (la asociación Affirmée, la emisora de radio Antenne d’Oc, el café asociativo Arrosoir, En Bonne Compagnie con Marthe y Luc, el polo territorial de cooperación económica Figeacteurs, la librería Le Livre en Fête o el cine Gramat) afirman la implicación de los agentes locales.

El taller de artesanía (Esprit terre, también conocido como Atelier 36), los actores del deporte y el bienestar (Office Intercommunal des Sports du Grand-Figeac, clubes deportivos, le Sourire intérieur, etc.) aportan una dimensión artística o física al tema, mientras que las asociaciones nacionales o internacionales (Amnistía Internacional, la Cimade, Planning Familial), sitúan el programa en la escala de las cuestiones de sociedad.

Intercambios, puestas en común, información y debates, talleres de bienestar, cine, teatro y conciertos figuran en el programa de toda la quincena « por los caminos de las posibilidades ».

Venga a compartir estos momentos de encuentro y descubrimiento que demuestran que el compromiso por los derechos de las mujeres se nutre y alimenta de dinámicas cruzadas y acciones colectivas

Nach der ersten Ausgabe im Jahr 2022 setzt die von Amnesty International angeregte zweiwöchige Veranstaltung FEMININ PLURIEL.LE ihren Weg fort, indem sie zahlreiche Vereins-, Kultur- und Sozialakteure der Region um ein reichhaltiges Programm versammelt, das den Rechten der Frauen gewidmet ist.

Die Stadt Figeac, ihr Sozial- und Präventionszentrum Nicole Paulo, das Astrolabe Grand-Figeac, ihr Kino und ihre Mediatheken zeugen von einem öffentlichen Engagement für diese Themen. Lokale Kultur- und Vereinsakteure (der Verein Affirmée, der Radiosender Antenne d’Oc, das Vereinscafé Arrosoir, En Bonne Compagnie mit Marthe und Luc, das territoriale Zentrum für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit Figeacteurs, die Buchhandlung Le Livre en Fête oder das Kino in Gramat) bestätigen das Engagement der Akteure vor Ort.

Die Handwerkswerkstatt (Esprit terre, genannt Atelier 36), Akteure aus dem Bereich Sport und Wohlbefinden (Office Intercommunal des Sports du Grand-Figeac, Sportvereine, Le Sourire intérieur?) verleihen dem Thema eine künstlerische oder körperliche Dimension, während nationale oder internationale Vereinigungen (Amnesty International, La Cimade, Planning Familial) das Programm auf die gesellschaftlichen Herausforderungen ausrichten.

Austausch, Austausch, Informationen und Debatten, Wellness-Workshops, Kino, Theater und Konzerte stehen während der gesamten zwei Wochen « auf den Wegen der Möglichkeiten » auf dem Programm.

Kommen Sie zahlreich und teilen Sie diese Momente der Begegnung und Entdeckung, die zeigen, dass der Einsatz für die Rechte der Frauen von der gegenseitigen Dynamik und kollektiven Aktionen lebt und genährt wird!

Mise à jour le 2023-02-23 par OT Figeac