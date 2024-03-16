Fête de l’Enfance et de la Jeunesse Divers lieux Gujan-Mestras, 4 décembre 2023, Gujan-Mestras.

Gujan-Mestras,Gironde

Durant toute la semaine, des rencontres, des ateliers, des espaces jeux ludiques, et une Boum Party sont au programme.

– 16 MARS

FESTI’ PITCHOUNS : 10h ˃ 18h

0 – 6 ans : Des jeux, des ateliers, des rencontres, une mini-ferme et un spectacle à découvrir en famille.

FESTI’ JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes

6-10 ans : 14h ˃ 17h Thème « Mario »)

11-18 ans : 18h ˃ 22h Thème « Disco »

LUNDI 18 AU JEUDI 21 MARS

ESPACES DE JEUX – 15h ˃ 18h

0-6 ans : Thème « Ma maison, mon cocon »

ATELIERS PARENTS-ENFANTS – 15h ˃ 18h

Thème « Bien-être en famille » (yoga, massage, sophro-contes…)

inscription au 06 78 06 87 30

-18 MARS

ATELIER BOUGEOTHÈQUE – 10h ˃ 12h

0-4 ans Animé par une psychomotricienne

-19 MARS

CONFÉRENCE-THÉÂTRE ANIMÉE

-20 MARS

SPECTACLE MUSICAL 0-5 ans – 10h30

Sur inscription au 06 78 06 87 30

-22 MARS

LA BOUM DES ENFANTS !

CARNAVAL sur le thème « Drôles d’animaux » !.

2024-03-16 fin : 2024-03-23 . .

Divers lieux

Gujan-Mestras 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Throughout the week, meetings, workshops, play areas and a Boum Party are on the program.

– mARCH 16

FESTI? PITCHOUNS: 10 am ? 18h

0 – 6 years: Games, workshops, encounters, a mini-farm and a show for the whole family.

FESTI? JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes

6-10 yrs: 2pm ? 5pm « Mario » theme)

11-18 years: 18h ? 22h « Disco » theme

MONDAY 18 TO THURSDAY 21 MARCH

PLAY AREAS – 3pm ? 18h

0-6 years: « My home, my cocoon » theme

PARENTS & CHILDREN WORKSHOPS – 3pm ? 18h

Family well-being » theme (yoga, massage, sophro-storytelling…)

registration on 06 78 06 87 30

-mARCH 18TH

BOUGEOTHÈQUE WORKSHOP – 10 am ? 12h

0-4 years Led by a psychomotricist

-mARCH 19

ANIMATED LECTURE-THEATRE

-mARCH 20

MUSICAL SHOW 0-5 years – 10:30 am

Registration required: 06 78 06 87 30

-mARCH 22

CHILDREN’S PARTY!

CARNAVAL on the theme « Funny animals »!

A lo largo de la semana habrá reuniones, talleres, zonas de juego y una fiesta.

– 16 DE MARZO

FIESTA PITCHOUNS: 10h ? 18h

0 – 6 años: Juegos, talleres, encuentros, una minigranja y un espectáculo para disfrutar en familia.

FESTI? JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes

6-10 años: de 14:00 a 17:00 h (tema « Mario »)

de 11 a 18 años: de 18.00 a 22.00 h. Tema « Disco

DEL LUNES 18 AL JUEVES 21 DE MARZO

SALAS DE JUEGO – 15h ? 18h

0-6 años: Tema « Mi casa, mi capullo

TALLERES PARA PADRES E HIJOS – 15h ? 18h

Tema « Bienestar en familia » (yoga, masaje, cuentacuentos…)

inscripción en el 06 78 06 87 30

-18 DE MARZO

TALLER DE BOUGEOTHÈQUE – 10h ? 12h

0-4 años Dirigido por un psicomotricista

-19 DE MARZO

CONFERENCIA-TEATRO ANIMADO

-20 DE MARZO

ESPECTÁCULO MUSICAL 0-5 años – 10h30

Inscripción previa en el 06 78 06 87 30

-22 DE MARZO

LA FIESTA DE LOS NIÑOS

CARNAVAL sobre el tema « ¡Animales divertidos!

Während der ganzen Woche stehen Begegnungen, Workshops, Spielbereiche und eine Boum Party auf dem Programm.

– 16. MÄRZ

FESTI? PITCHOUNS : 10h ? 18h

0-6 Jahre: Spiele, Workshops, Begegnungen, ein Mini-Bauernhof und eine Show für die ganze Familie.

FESTI? JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes (Haus der Jugend)

6-10 Jahre: 14h ? 17h Thema « Mario »)

11-18 Jahre: 18h ? 22h Thema « Disco »

MONTAG 18. BIS DONNERSTAG 21. MÄRZ

SPIELPLÄTZE – 15h ? 18h

0-6 Jahre: Thema « Mein Haus, mein Kokon »

ELTERN-KINDER-WORKSHOPS – 15h ? 18h

Thema « Wohlbefinden in der Familie » (Yoga, Massage, Sophro-Geschichten?)

anmeldung unter 06 78 06 87 30

-18. MÄRZ

ATELIER BOUGEOTHÈQUE – 10h ? 12h

0-4 Jahre Geleitet von einer Psychomotorikerin

-19. MÄRZ

ANIMIERTES KONFERENZTHEATER

-20. MÄRZ

MUSIKVORSTELLUNG 0-5 Jahre – 10.30 Uhr

Nach Anmeldung unter 06 78 06 87 30

-22. MÄRZ

DIE KINDER-BOOM-PARTY!

KARNAVAL mit dem Thema « Lustige Tiere »!

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT Gujan-Mestras