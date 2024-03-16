Fête de l’Enfance et de la Jeunesse Divers lieux Gujan-Mestras
Fête de l'Enfance et de la Jeunesse Divers lieux Gujan-Mestras
Gujan-Mestras,Gironde
Durant toute la semaine, des rencontres, des ateliers, des espaces jeux ludiques, et une Boum Party sont au programme.
– 16 MARS
FESTI’ PITCHOUNS : 10h ˃ 18h
0 – 6 ans : Des jeux, des ateliers, des rencontres, une mini-ferme et un spectacle à découvrir en famille.
FESTI’ JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes
6-10 ans : 14h ˃ 17h Thème « Mario »)
11-18 ans : 18h ˃ 22h Thème « Disco »
LUNDI 18 AU JEUDI 21 MARS
ESPACES DE JEUX – 15h ˃ 18h
0-6 ans : Thème « Ma maison, mon cocon »
ATELIERS PARENTS-ENFANTS – 15h ˃ 18h
Thème « Bien-être en famille » (yoga, massage, sophro-contes…)
inscription au 06 78 06 87 30
-18 MARS
ATELIER BOUGEOTHÈQUE – 10h ˃ 12h
0-4 ans Animé par une psychomotricienne
-19 MARS
CONFÉRENCE-THÉÂTRE ANIMÉE
-20 MARS
SPECTACLE MUSICAL 0-5 ans – 10h30
Sur inscription au 06 78 06 87 30
-22 MARS
LA BOUM DES ENFANTS !
CARNAVAL sur le thème « Drôles d’animaux » !.
2024-03-16 fin : 2024-03-23
Divers lieux
Gujan-Mestras 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Throughout the week, meetings, workshops, play areas and a Boum Party are on the program.
– mARCH 16
FESTI? PITCHOUNS: 10 am ? 18h
0 – 6 years: Games, workshops, encounters, a mini-farm and a show for the whole family.
FESTI? JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes
6-10 yrs: 2pm ? 5pm « Mario » theme)
11-18 years: 18h ? 22h « Disco » theme
MONDAY 18 TO THURSDAY 21 MARCH
PLAY AREAS – 3pm ? 18h
0-6 years: « My home, my cocoon » theme
PARENTS & CHILDREN WORKSHOPS – 3pm ? 18h
Family well-being » theme (yoga, massage, sophro-storytelling…)
registration on 06 78 06 87 30
-mARCH 18TH
BOUGEOTHÈQUE WORKSHOP – 10 am ? 12h
0-4 years Led by a psychomotricist
-mARCH 19
ANIMATED LECTURE-THEATRE
-mARCH 20
MUSICAL SHOW 0-5 years – 10:30 am
Registration required: 06 78 06 87 30
-mARCH 22
CHILDREN’S PARTY!
CARNAVAL on the theme « Funny animals »!
A lo largo de la semana habrá reuniones, talleres, zonas de juego y una fiesta.
– 16 DE MARZO
FIESTA PITCHOUNS: 10h ? 18h
0 – 6 años: Juegos, talleres, encuentros, una minigranja y un espectáculo para disfrutar en familia.
FESTI? JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes
6-10 años: de 14:00 a 17:00 h (tema « Mario »)
de 11 a 18 años: de 18.00 a 22.00 h. Tema « Disco
DEL LUNES 18 AL JUEVES 21 DE MARZO
SALAS DE JUEGO – 15h ? 18h
0-6 años: Tema « Mi casa, mi capullo
TALLERES PARA PADRES E HIJOS – 15h ? 18h
Tema « Bienestar en familia » (yoga, masaje, cuentacuentos…)
inscripción en el 06 78 06 87 30
-18 DE MARZO
TALLER DE BOUGEOTHÈQUE – 10h ? 12h
0-4 años Dirigido por un psicomotricista
-19 DE MARZO
CONFERENCIA-TEATRO ANIMADO
-20 DE MARZO
ESPECTÁCULO MUSICAL 0-5 años – 10h30
Inscripción previa en el 06 78 06 87 30
-22 DE MARZO
LA FIESTA DE LOS NIÑOS
CARNAVAL sobre el tema « ¡Animales divertidos!
Während der ganzen Woche stehen Begegnungen, Workshops, Spielbereiche und eine Boum Party auf dem Programm.
– 16. MÄRZ
FESTI? PITCHOUNS : 10h ? 18h
0-6 Jahre: Spiele, Workshops, Begegnungen, ein Mini-Bauernhof und eine Show für die ganze Familie.
FESTI? JEUNES – Maison des Jeunes (Haus der Jugend)
6-10 Jahre: 14h ? 17h Thema « Mario »)
11-18 Jahre: 18h ? 22h Thema « Disco »
MONTAG 18. BIS DONNERSTAG 21. MÄRZ
SPIELPLÄTZE – 15h ? 18h
0-6 Jahre: Thema « Mein Haus, mein Kokon »
ELTERN-KINDER-WORKSHOPS – 15h ? 18h
Thema « Wohlbefinden in der Familie » (Yoga, Massage, Sophro-Geschichten?)
anmeldung unter 06 78 06 87 30
-18. MÄRZ
ATELIER BOUGEOTHÈQUE – 10h ? 12h
0-4 Jahre Geleitet von einer Psychomotorikerin
-19. MÄRZ
ANIMIERTES KONFERENZTHEATER
-20. MÄRZ
MUSIKVORSTELLUNG 0-5 Jahre – 10.30 Uhr
Nach Anmeldung unter 06 78 06 87 30
-22. MÄRZ
DIE KINDER-BOOM-PARTY!
KARNAVAL mit dem Thema « Lustige Tiere »!
