Dissecting the role of mitochondria in cancer

IPBS-Toulouse, Online Seminar, le mardi 15 février à 15:00

Marcia C. Haigis —————- ### Department of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Mitochondria are dynamic organelles that provide cells with energy and metabolites needed for survival and growth, even during dramatic changes in diet and stress. Metabolites are particularly important in the tumor microenvironment, as both tumor and immune cells have unique dependencies. Understanding these mechanisms may yield improved therapies. ### Selected publication * Zaganjor et al. SIRT4 is an early regulator of branched-chain amino acid catabolism that promotes adipogenesis.2021 Cell Rep * Ringel et al. Obesity shapes metabolism in the tumor microenvironment to suppress anti-tumor immunity. 2020 Cell * Yoon et al. PHD3 loss promotes exercise capacity and fat oxidation in skeletal muscle. 2020 Cell Metab * Ron-Harel et al. T cell activation depends on extracellular alanine. 2019 Cell Rep * Spinelli et al. Metabolic recycling of ammonia via glutamate dehydrogenase supports breast cancer biomass. 2017 Science

Due to the COVID-19-related situation, the seminar is NOT open to persons outside the IPBS.

A lecture by Dr. Marcia C. Haigis from the Department of Cell Biology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

