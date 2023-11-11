Un Noël enchanté à Disneyland® Paris Disneyland® Paris Chessy, 11 novembre 2023, Chessy.

Chessy,Seine-et-Marne

Pour nos 30 ans, la Magie de Noël brille encore plus fort !



Noël arrive à grands pas ! Dès le 12 novembre, réunissez famille et amis à Disneyland® Paris pour le Noël Enchanté Disney..

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-01-07 . EUR.

Disneyland® Paris

Chessy 77700 Seine-et-Marne Île-de-France



For our 30th anniversary, the Magic of Christmas shines even brighter!



Christmas is just around the corner! Starting November 12, bring your family and friends to Disneyland® Paris for the Disney Enchanted Christmas.

En nuestro 30º aniversario, la magia de la Navidad brilla aún más



La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina A partir del 12 de noviembre, traiga a su familia y amigos a Disneyland® París para la Navidad Encantada de Disney.

Zu unserem 30. Geburtstag leuchtet der Weihnachtszauber noch heller!



Weihnachten steht vor der Tür! Ab dem 12. November können Sie Familie und Freunde im Disneyland® Paris zum Disney Enchanted Christmas versammeln.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Seine et Marne Attractivité