Discover the secrets of Švėkšna Manor Park and cyanotype workshop! Švėkšna Manor Park Švėkšna

Discover the secrets of Švėkšna Manor Park and cyanotype workshop! Discover Švėkšna Manor Park! The park is located in the picturesque and historically rich town of Švėkšna in Western Lithuania, Šilutė district. The park covers an area of 9 ha, where you will find a… Samedi 1 juin, 13h00 Švėkšna Manor Park Free entry, upon registration.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-06-01T12:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-01T13:30:00+02:00

Discover Švėkšna Manor Park! The park is located in the picturesque and historically rich town of Švėkšna in Western Lithuania, Šilutė district. The park covers an area of 9 ha, where you will find avenues of old linden trees, Villa « Genowefa » and small-scale architecture sculptures. On June 2-4, we invite you to an educational walk and cyanotype workshop in Švėkšna Manor Park. During the walk, we will get acquainted with the history of the estate, residents, plants and architecture. During the walk, we will collect plants from the park, which we will use in the cyanotype workshop. Cyanotype is one of the oldest photographic processes. In 19th century British scientist and botanist Anna Atkins was the first to use cyanotype photograms to illustrate books. At the cyanotype workshop in Švėkšna, you will get to know and try out the cyanotype process in practice and create unique plant and sun stamps from the plants growing in the manor park.

Švėkšna Manor Park Bažnyčios g. 9A, Švėkšna Švėkšna 99383 Šilutės rajono savivaldybė Comté de Klaipeda +37060784282 https://www.facebook.com/sveksnoskultura [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « +37060784282 »}] Manor of Švėkšna was founded in the mid. XV century. In 1820, the manor of Švėkšna was inherited by four Wilhelm Jan Plater sons. Thanks to Adam Plater, who inherited the manor and the park of Švėkšna in the end of XIX century, park was renewed and tree alleys were established. Tree alleys contains mostly lindens, also exotic and introduced tree species, that lives to this day and have huge significance to Lithuania on a national level. The park of Švėksna proudly owns the most impressive gingo biloba tree in Lithuania, as well also one of the oldest European kew tree.

© Karolis Zaramba