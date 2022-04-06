Dirty Sound Magnet •Thirsty Eyes / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 6 avril 2022, Paris.

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC ! Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris ! Rendez-vous ce soir avec Dirty Sound Magnet et Thirsty Eyes.

Date et horaire exacts : Le mercredi 06 avril 2022

de 19h00 à 23h00

gratuit

DIRTY SOUND MAGNET

(Rock psychédélique – Hummus Records – Fribourg, Suisse)

DIRTY SOUND MAGNET est un power trio de rock psychédélique qui s’inspire de l’effervescence des sixties et seventies. Leur nouvel album DSM-III (sortie le 18 mars 2022 chez Hummus Records) est truffé d’excellentes références servies par un groove décoiffant : funk rock, acid blues, psyché, les Suisses déjantés surfent sur les bonnes idées avec audace et précision. On pense forcément à Cream ou Kadavar, mais aussi au côté plus moderne que propose King Gizzard And The Lizzard Wizard.

Les 3 influences : Led Zeppelin, The Doors, King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizard

THIRSTY EYES

(Post-punk – Haldern Pop Recordings – Vienne, Autriche)

Since their emergence in early 2016, THIRSTY EYES have come to be recognised as major pillars in the falling masonry of Vienna Modern Raunch. Damning contemporary prepossessions for the self-important, homourless and boring, THIRSTY EYES stand for rough and unpolished Rawk-N-Roll: Preserved in alcohol and stripped to the skeleton, yet boisterous and charismatic, sometimes close to sheer unconsciousness. Accordingly these kids know their business, being well prepared to play various popular novelty tunes like the Ding–dang–a–dong, the Higgle–dy–piggle–dy as well as the Yukkum–yukkum (my personal favorite). Just believe me, THIRSTY EYES are on a mission and blessed with the rare ability to convert your average Polka audience into batshit loonatics.

Les 3 influences : Fat White Family, Swans, The Monks

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)



