Chapelle du Saint-Sepulcre Direction du Cimetière Baume-les-Dames, 12 juillet 2023, Baume-les-Dames.

Baume-les-Dames,Doubs

La Chapelle du Saint-Sépulcre est une jolie chapelle connue pour sa Vierge Barbue et son style gothique..

Direction du Cimetière Rue des Saints

Baume-les-Dames 25110 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté



The Chapel of the Holy Sepulchre is a beautiful chapel known for its Bearded Virgin and its gothic style.

La Capilla del Santo Sepulcro es una hermosa capilla conocida por su Virgen barbuda y su estilo gótico.

Die Chapel of the Holy Sepulchre ist eine hübsche Kapelle, die für ihre bärtige Jungfrau und ihren gotischen Stil bekannt ist.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU DOUBS BAUMOIS