Diner Dansant Belforêt-en-Perche
2 avril 2022, Belforêt-en-Perche
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Belforêt-en-Perche Orne Belforêt-en-Perche
Diner dansant : Choucroute ou Marmite Sarthoise
Accompagné de L’Orchestre Nicolas et Johanna
Réservation avant le 23 mars
+33 6 80 84 53 10
Belforêt-en-Perche
