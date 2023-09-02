Dîner – Concert : Mala Vida Le Barapotin Charroux Charroux
2023-09-02 – 2023-09-02
Repas, suivit du concert de Mala Vida, musique latino festive.
lebarapotin@orange.fr +33 4 70 41 23 71 http://www.barapotin.com/
