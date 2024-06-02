Dimanche 02 juin 2024 de 20h à 22h: ORCHESTRE COALESCENCE Église Saint-Marcel Paris
Dimanche 02 juin 2024 de 20h à 22h: ORCHESTRE COALESCENCE Église Saint-Marcel Paris, dimanche 2 juin 2024.
Dimanche 2 juin, 16h00 Église Saint-Marcel entrée payante
Début : 2024-06-02T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-02T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-06-02T16:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-02T18:00:00+02:00
Brahms : Symphonie N°1 ; Tchaïkovsky : Variations sur un thème rococo ; Wagner : Lohengrin-Ouverture
Église Saint-Marcel 82 boulevard de l’Hôpital Paris 75013 Paris Île-de-France