PLUIES – Spectacle-Installation fluide / Cie Bigre ! ATT !! RDV à 18H15 devant l’OFFICE DE TOURISME, 1 Place Abbé Magnet, DIEULEFIT, 11 mai 2023, Dieulefit.

CONTES, MARIONNETTES, autres sources, intempéries & clapotis

pour pleurer et rire

à verse !



TOUT PUBLIC



En partenariat avec le Projet participatif « Eau de pluie, un trésor sous-estimé », de la Commune de Dieulefit.

2023-05-11 à 18:15:00 ; fin : 2023-05-11 . .

la Fontaine du Terron

Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Tales, puppets, other sources, weather & lapping

to cry and laugh

and laughter!



ALL AUDIENCE



In partnership with the participative project « Rainwater, an underestimated treasure », of the Commune of Dieulefit

CUENTOS, TÍTERES, otras fuentes, tiempo & vueltas

para llorar y reír

y reír



PARA TODOS LOS PÚBLICOS



En colaboración con el proyecto participativo « El agua de lluvia, un tesoro subestimado », de la Comuna de Dieulefit

ERZÄHLUNGEN, MARIONETTEN, andere Quellen, Witterung & Geplätscher

zum Weinen und Lachen

in Strömen!



ALLE PUBLIKANTEN



In Partnerschaft mit dem partizipativen Projekt « Regenwasser, ein unterschätzter Schatz », der Gemeinde Dieulefit

