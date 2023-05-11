PLUIES – Spectacle-Installation fluide / Cie Bigre ! ATT !! RDV à 18H15 devant l’OFFICE DE TOURISME, 1 Place Abbé Magnet, DIEULEFIT Dieulefit
CONTES, MARIONNETTES, autres sources, intempéries & clapotis
pour pleurer et rire
à verse !
TOUT PUBLIC
En partenariat avec le Projet participatif « Eau de pluie, un trésor sous-estimé », de la Commune de Dieulefit.
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Tales, puppets, other sources, weather & lapping
to cry and laugh
and laughter!
ALL AUDIENCE
In partnership with the participative project « Rainwater, an underestimated treasure », of the Commune of Dieulefit
CUENTOS, TÍTERES, otras fuentes, tiempo & vueltas
para llorar y reír
y reír
PARA TODOS LOS PÚBLICOS
En colaboración con el proyecto participativo « El agua de lluvia, un tesoro subestimado », de la Comuna de Dieulefit
ERZÄHLUNGEN, MARIONETTEN, andere Quellen, Witterung & Geplätscher
zum Weinen und Lachen
in Strömen!
ALLE PUBLIKANTEN
In Partnerschaft mit dem partizipativen Projekt « Regenwasser, ein unterschätzter Schatz », der Gemeinde Dieulefit
