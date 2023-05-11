PLUIES – Spectacle-Installation fluide / Cie Bigre ! ATT !! RDV à 18H15 devant l’OFFICE DE TOURISME, 1 Place Abbé Magnet, DIEULEFIT, 11 mai 2023, Dieulefit.

CONTES, MARIONNETTES, autres sources, intempéries & clapotis
pour pleurer et rire
à verse !

TOUT PUBLIC

En partenariat avec le Projet participatif « Eau de pluie, un trésor sous-estimé », de la Commune de Dieulefit.
2023-05-11 à 18:15:00 ; fin : 2023-05-11 . .
ATT !! RDV à 18H15 devant l’OFFICE DE TOURISME, 1 Place Abbé Magnet, DIEULEFIT la Fontaine du Terron
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Tales, puppets, other sources, weather & lapping
to cry and laugh
and laughter!

ALL AUDIENCE

In partnership with the participative project « Rainwater, an underestimated treasure », of the Commune of Dieulefit

CUENTOS, TÍTERES, otras fuentes, tiempo & vueltas
para llorar y reír
y reír

PARA TODOS LOS PÚBLICOS

En colaboración con el proyecto participativo « El agua de lluvia, un tesoro subestimado », de la Comuna de Dieulefit

ERZÄHLUNGEN, MARIONETTEN, andere Quellen, Witterung & Geplätscher
zum Weinen und Lachen
in Strömen!

ALLE PUBLIKANTEN

In Partnerschaft mit dem partizipativen Projekt « Regenwasser, ein unterschätzter Schatz », der Gemeinde Dieulefit

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux