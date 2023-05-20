[Concert] Mo Domaine des Roches
[Concert] Mo Domaine des Roches, 20 mai 2023, Dieppe.
« The worst evening of your life » – Mo, est une créature rance, grinçante et blessée. Elle le démontre à travers un éventail de compositions piano/voix aux frontières de la Dark-Song et du jazz, empruntant quelques titres standards oubliés. Elle vous partagera son histoire mystérieuse, sa sombre litanie.
Restauration légère à partir de 19h – Concert à 20h
Participation au chapeau.
2023-05-20 à 20:00:00
Domaine des Roches
Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie
« The worst evening of your life » – Mo, is a rancid, grating and wounded creature. She demonstrates this through a range of piano/vocal compositions at the borders of Dark-Song and jazz, borrowing some forgotten standard titles. She will share with you her mysterious story, her dark litany.
Light food from 7pm ? Concert at 8pm
Participation by hat
« La peor noche de tu vida » – Mo, es una criatura rancia, chirriante y herida. Lo demuestra a través de un abanico de composiciones para piano y voz en los límites de la Dark-Song y el jazz, tomando prestados algunos títulos estándar olvidados. Ella compartirá con ustedes su misteriosa historia, su oscura letanía.
Refrigerio a partir de las 19.00 horas Concierto a las 20:00
Participación con sombrero
« The worst evening of your life » – Mo, ist eine ranzige, knirschende und verletzte Kreatur. Sie zeigt dies durch eine Reihe von Klavier- und Gesangskompositionen an der Grenze zwischen Dark-Song und Jazz, wobei sie sich einige vergessene Standardtitel ausleiht. Sie wird ihre geheimnisvolle Geschichte, ihre dunkle Litanei mit Ihnen teilen.
Leichte Verpflegung ab 19 Uhr ? Konzert um 20 Uhr
Teilnahme mit Hut
