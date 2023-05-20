[Concert] Mo Domaine des Roches, 20 mai 2023, Dieppe.

« The worst evening of your life » – Mo, est une créature rance, grinçante et blessée. Elle le démontre à travers un éventail de compositions piano/voix aux frontières de la Dark-Song et du jazz, empruntant quelques titres standards oubliés. Elle vous partagera son histoire mystérieuse, sa sombre litanie.

Restauration légère à partir de 19h – Concert à 20h

Participation au chapeau.

2023-05-20 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-20 . .

Domaine des Roches

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



« The worst evening of your life » – Mo, is a rancid, grating and wounded creature. She demonstrates this through a range of piano/vocal compositions at the borders of Dark-Song and jazz, borrowing some forgotten standard titles. She will share with you her mysterious story, her dark litany.

Light food from 7pm ? Concert at 8pm

Participation by hat

« La peor noche de tu vida » – Mo, es una criatura rancia, chirriante y herida. Lo demuestra a través de un abanico de composiciones para piano y voz en los límites de la Dark-Song y el jazz, tomando prestados algunos títulos estándar olvidados. Ella compartirá con ustedes su misteriosa historia, su oscura letanía.

Refrigerio a partir de las 19.00 horas Concierto a las 20:00

Participación con sombrero

« The worst evening of your life » – Mo, ist eine ranzige, knirschende und verletzte Kreatur. Sie zeigt dies durch eine Reihe von Klavier- und Gesangskompositionen an der Grenze zwischen Dark-Song und Jazz, wobei sie sich einige vergessene Standardtitel ausleiht. Sie wird ihre geheimnisvolle Geschichte, ihre dunkle Litanei mit Ihnen teilen.

Leichte Verpflegung ab 19 Uhr ? Konzert um 20 Uhr

Teilnahme mit Hut

Mise à jour le 2023-05-07 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité