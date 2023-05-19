[Concert] Oliv’Alex Domaine des Roches, 19 mai 2023, Dieppe.

Oliv ‘Alex c’est un duo venu de deux univers différents, Olivier, musicien multi instrumentiste officie en général au sein du groupe The Recast sur Dieppe, Alex lui est chanteur de rock blues ex chanteurs des groupe Broken Arms et Ignition il vient de créer un groupe de rock blues compos et reprises sur Rouen. Une envie d’Alex, de se frotter au piano-voix pour un nouveau challenge, s’est associé au talent d’Olivier pour monter un répertoire français et international. De Hallyday a Mitchell en passant par Simon and Garfunkel, Josh Gobran ou encore Franck Sinatra… 1h30 à 2h de récital pour les amateurs de bonne musique !

Restauration légère à partir de 19h – Concert à 20h

Participation au chapeau.

Domaine des Roches

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Oliv ‘Alex is a duo from two different worlds, Olivier, multi-instrumentalist musician officiates in general within the group The Recast on Dieppe, Alex is a singer of rock blues ex singers of the group Broken Arms and Ignition he has just created a group of rock blues compositions and covers on Rouen. A desire of Alex, to rub the piano-voice for a new challenge, is associated with the talent of Olivier to mount a French and international repertoire. From Hallyday to Mitchell through Simon and Garfunkel, Josh Gobran or Frank Sinatra? 1h30 to 2h of recital for lovers of good music!

Light food from 7pm ? Concert at 8pm

Participation by hat

Oliv ‘Alex es un dúo de dos mundos diferentes, Olivier, músico multi-instrumentista que suele tocar con la banda The Recast en Dieppe, y Alex, cantante de rock blues y ex-cantante de las bandas Broken Arms e Ignition, que acaba de crear una banda de rock blues en Rouen. El deseo de Alex, de frotar la voz del piano para un nuevo desafío, se unió al talento de Olivier para montar un repertorio francés e internacional. De Hallyday a Mitchell pasando por Simon y Garfunkel, Josh Gobran o incluso Franck Sinatra… ¡1h30 a 2h de recital para los amantes de la buena música!

Refrigerio ligero a partir de las 19:00 h ? Concierto a las 20h

Participación con sombrero

Oliv ‘Alex ist ein Duo aus zwei verschiedenen Welten: Olivier, ein Multiinstrumentalist, der normalerweise in der Gruppe The Recast in Dieppe spielt, und Alex, ein Rock-Blues-Sänger und ehemaliger Sänger der Gruppen Broken Arms und Ignition, der gerade eine Rock-Blues-Band mit Kompositionen und Coversongs in Rouen gegründet hat. Alex hatte Lust auf eine neue Herausforderung und hat sich mit Oliviers Talent zusammengetan, um ein französisches und internationales Repertoire zusammenzustellen. Von Hallyday über Simon and Garfunkel, Josh Gobran, Franck Sinatra bis hin zu Mitchell… 1,5 bis 2 Stunden Konzert für Liebhaber guter Musik!

Leichte Verpflegung ab 19 Uhr ? Konzert um 20 Uhr

Teilnahme mit Hut

