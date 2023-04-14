[Nautisme] Visites du voilier Scylla et ramassages de déchets Port de Plainsance, bassin Ango, 14 avril 2023, Dieppe.

L’association de dépollution Wings of the Ocean a amarré son voilier Scylla dans le port de plaisance de Dieppe. L’occasion de visiter ce voilier de 28m de long mais aussi de sensibiliser à la pollution avec des ramassages de déchets sur le port ⛵️

• Visites du voilier

– 1er, 2, 8, 10, 15, 16 & 17 avril de 14h30 à 17h

• Ramassages de déchets sur le port

– 2 & 3 avril de 9h30 à 11h30

– 5 avril de 14h à 16h

– 9 avril de 9h30 à 11h30

– 14 avril de 14h à 16h

– 15 & 17 avril de 9h30 à 11h30.

2023-04-14 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-14 16:00:00. .

Port de Plainsance, bassin Ango

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The pollution control association Wings of the Ocean has moored its sailboat Scylla in the Dieppe marina. It was an opportunity to visit this 28m long sailboat but also to raise awareness about pollution by collecting waste in the harbor?

? Visits of the sailboat

– april 1, 2, 8, 10, 15, 16 & 17 from 2:30 to 5 pm

? Garbage collection in the harbor

– april 2 & 3 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

– april 5th from 2pm to 4pm

– april 9 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

– april 14 from 2 to 4 pm

– april 15 & 17 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

La asociación de limpieza contra la contaminación Wings of the Ocean amarró su yate Scylla en el puerto deportivo de Dieppe. Ha sido la ocasión de visitar este velero de 28 m de eslora, pero también de sensibilizar sobre la contaminación recogiendo residuos en el puerto?

? Visitas del velero

– 1, 2, 8, 10, 15, 16 y 17 de abril de 14h30 a 17h00

? Recogida de residuos en el puerto

– 2 y 3 de abril de 9:30 a 11:30

– 5 de abril de 14:00 a 16:00

– 9 de abril de 9:30 a 11:30

– 14 de abril de 14:00 a 16:00

– 15 y 17 de abril de 9:30 a 11:30

Die Organisation Wings of the Ocean hat ihr Segelschiff Scylla im Yachthafen von Dieppe festgemacht. Das 28 Meter lange Segelschiff konnte besichtigt werden, aber auch die Umweltverschmutzung wurde durch Müllsammelaktionen im Hafen thematisiert?

? Besichtigung des Segelschiffs

– 1., 2., 8., 10., 15., 16. und 17. April von 14:30 bis 17:00 Uhr

? Müllsammlungen im Hafen

– 2. & 3. April von 9.30 bis 11.30 Uhr

– 5. April von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr

– 9. April von 9:30 bis 11:30 Uhr

– 14. April von 14h bis 16h

– 15. & 17. April von 9.30 bis 11.30 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité