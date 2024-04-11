[Danse] Annonciation, Torpeur, Noces Dieppe Scène Nationale Dieppe, 11 avril 2024, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

ANNONCIATION a été créée en 1995 pour deux danseuses. Dans cette rencontre chorégraphique entre la Vierge Marie et l’Archange Gabriel, les corps s’approchent, se connaissent puis se soumettent. D’étreintes charnelles en gestes brusques, ce duo à la grande force dramatique questionne la création, du virtuel et de son passage à l’incarnation, au réel. Attention, tension, douceur et agressivité des mouvements et de la musique, le style athlétique et exigeant du chorégraphe est porté avec brio par ses deux danseuses.

TORPEUR, nouvelle création d’Angelin Preljocaj, nous plonge dans cet état de corps si particulier. Un état très particulier qui nous ramène à nos souvenirs d’enfant, quand l’été semble durer une éternité. Quand la chaleur apporte au corps une sorte d’état un peu étrange, presque métaphysique, comme s’il ne voulait pas être dérangé, le faisant glisser dans un état presque flottant.

NOCES est une pièce majeure de l’oeuvre d’Angelin Preljocaj créée en 1989 pour dix danseurs sur une partition de Stravinsky autour de l’étrange tradition des mariages dans les Balkans, d’où sont originaires les parents du chorégraphe, tous les deux albanais. Pas, pirouettes, sauts, déferlement continu, dans cette ronde effrénée à mi-chemin du folklore et de la modern dance, cinq poupées de chiffon, mariées candides et pathétiques, sont lancées en l’air, étirées, désarticulées comme dans un rituel barbare. Les couples s’attirent, s’apprivoisent mais ne cherchent pas à s’écouter car la messe est dite, dans une certaine mesure..

2024-04-11 20:00:00 fin : 2024-04-11 . .

Dieppe Scène Nationale

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



ANNONCIATION was created in 1995 for two dancers. In this choreographic encounter between the Virgin Mary and the Archangel Gabriel, bodies approach, get to know each other and then submit. From carnal embraces to sudden gestures, this dramatically powerful duet questions creation, from the virtual to the incarnation of the real. Attention, tension, softness and aggressiveness of movement and music, the choreographer?s athletic and demanding style is brilliantly carried off by his two dancers.

TORPEUR, Angelin Preljocaj?s new creation, plunges us into this very special state of the body. A very special state that takes us back to our childhood memories, when summer seemed to last an eternity. When the heat brings to the body a kind of strange, almost metaphysical state, as if it didn?t want to be disturbed, making it slip into an almost floating state.

NOCES is a major piece in Angelin Preljocaj?s oeuvre, created in 1989 for ten dancers to a Stravinsky score based on the strange tradition of weddings in the Balkans, where the choreographer?s parents, both Albanian, originated. Steps, pirouettes, jumps, a continuous surge: in this frenzied round, halfway between folklore and modern dance, five rag dolls, candid and pathetic brides, are thrown into the air, stretched and disarticulated as if in a barbaric ritual. The couples attract each other, tame each other, but don’t try to listen to each other, because the mass has already been said, to a certain extent.

ANNONCIATION fue creada en 1995 para dos bailarines. En este encuentro coreográfico entre la Virgen María y el Arcángel Gabriel, los cuerpos se acercan, se conocen y luego se someten el uno al otro. De los abrazos carnales a los gestos repentinos, este dúo de gran fuerza dramática cuestiona la creación, de lo virtual a la encarnación de lo real. El estilo atlético y exigente del coreógrafo es brillantemente transmitido por sus dos bailarines, con atención, tensión, delicadeza y agresividad de movimientos y música.

TORPEUR, la nueva creación de Angelin Preljocaj, nos sumerge en este estado tan especial del cuerpo. Un estado muy especial que nos transporta a los recuerdos de nuestra infancia, cuando el verano parecía durar una eternidad. Cuando el calor trae al cuerpo una especie de estado extraño, casi metafísico, como si no quisiera ser molestado, haciéndole deslizarse hacia un estado casi flotante.

NOCES es una gran obra de Angelin Preljocaj, creada en 1989 para diez bailarines con una partitura de Stravinsky basada en la extraña tradición de las bodas en los Balcanes, de donde procedían los padres del coreógrafo, ambos albaneses. Pasos, piruetas, saltos, una oleada continua: en esta ronda frenética, a medio camino entre el folclore y la danza moderna, cinco muñecas de trapo, novias cándidas y patéticas, son lanzadas al aire, estiradas y desarticuladas como en un ritual bárbaro. Las parejas se atraen, se domestican, pero no intentan escucharse, porque la misa ya está dicha hasta cierto punto.

ANNONCIATION wurde 1995 für zwei Tänzerinnen kreiert. In dieser choreografischen Begegnung zwischen der Jungfrau Maria und dem Erzengel Gabriel nähern sich die Körper einander an, lernen sich kennen und unterwerfen sich dann. Von fleischlichen Umarmungen bis hin zu abrupten Gesten stellt dieses Duett von großer dramatischer Kraft die Schöpfung in Frage, vom Virtuellen und seinem Übergang zur Verkörperung, zur Realität. Der athletische und anspruchsvolle Stil des Choreografen wird von seinen beiden Tänzerinnen mit Bravour umgesetzt.

TORPEUR, die neue Kreation von Angelin Preljocaj, lässt uns in diesen ganz besonderen Zustand des Körpers eintauchen. Ein ganz besonderer Zustand, der uns in unsere Kindheitserinnerungen zurückversetzt, wenn der Sommer ewig zu dauern scheint. Wenn die Hitze dem Körper einen etwas seltsamen, fast metaphysischen Zustand verleiht, als ob er nicht gestört werden möchte, und ihn in einen fast schwebenden Zustand gleiten lässt.

NOCES ist ein Hauptwerk von Angelin Preljocaj, das er 1989 für zehn Tänzer zu einer Partitur von Strawinsky kreierte. Es geht um die seltsame Tradition der Hochzeiten auf dem Balkan, wo die Eltern des Choreografen, beide Albaner, herkommen. Schritte, Pirouetten, Sprünge, ein ständiger Ansturm: In diesem rasenden Reigen zwischen Folklore und Modern Dance werden fünf Stoffpuppen, kandidierende und pathetische Bräute, in die Luft geworfen, gestreckt und verrenkt, wie in einem barbarischen Ritual. Die Paare ziehen sich an, zähmen sich, versuchen aber nicht, einander zuzuhören, denn die Messe ist bis zu einem gewissen Grad gelesen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche