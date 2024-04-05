[Concert] Sarah McCoy Dieppe Scène Nationale Dieppe, 5 avril 2024, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Entre soul fracassée, blues sensuel, ragtime punk et jazz sauvage, cette diva haute en couleurs partage ses histoires cabossées, ses émotions, comme on partage un verre, sans retenue et à cœur ouvert. Son grain évoque celui d’Amy Winehouse ou de Billie Holliday et sa puissance vocale fait irrémédiablement penser à Janis Joplin, Big Mama Thorton ou encore Tom Waits. En live, son charisme, son énergie et sa voix s’imposent dès les premières mesures et envoûtent immédiatement le public..

Dieppe Scène Nationale

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Between shattered soul, sensual blues, punk ragtime and wild jazz, this colorful diva shares her dented stories, her emotions, as one shares a drink, without restraint and with an open heart. Her sound is reminiscent of Amy Winehouse or Billie Holliday, and her vocal power is reminiscent of Janis Joplin, Big Mama Thorton or Tom Waits. In a live setting, her charisma, energy and voice impose themselves from the very first bars and immediately captivate the audience.

Entre el soul destrozado, el blues sensual, el ragtime punk y el jazz salvaje, esta diva colorista comparte sus historias destrozadas y sus emociones, como quien comparte una copa, sin freno y a corazón abierto. Su sonido recuerda a Amy Winehouse o Billie Holliday, y su potencia vocal a Janis Joplin, Big Mama Thorton o Tom Waits. En directo, su carisma, energía y voz causan un impacto inmediato, cautivando al público desde los primeros compases.

Zwischen zerschmettertem Soul, sinnlichem Blues, punkigem Ragtime und wildem Jazz teilt diese farbenfrohe Diva ihre verbeulten Geschichten und Emotionen, wie man einen Drink teilt, ohne Hemmungen und mit offenem Herzen. Ihre Stimme erinnert an Amy Winehouse oder Billie Holliday und ihre Stimmgewalt an Janis Joplin, Big Mama Thorton oder Tom Waits. Live sind ihr Charisma, ihre Energie und ihre Stimme von den ersten Takten an präsent und ziehen das Publikum sofort in ihren Bann.

