[Cirque] Ancrage (dès 7 ans) Dieppe Scène Nationale Dieppe, 15 février 2024, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Circassien d’origine sénégalaise, fils d’un marabout renommé auquel il devait succéder, Modou Fata Touré a rompu avec la tradition pour s’affirmer en tant qu’artiste de cirque contemporain aux pratiques multiples − acrobate aérien, jongleur d’objets improbables. En écho à sa propre histoire, il questionne dans Ancrage le rapport déconnecté, parfois conflictuel, qu’entretient l’Homme à la nature. Avec le voltigeur Ibrahima Camara, ils manipulent la paille, le bois et la terre, matières nourricières et créent de nouveaux agrès comme une façon de revendiquer un retour à l’essentiel, à nos racines. Les corps se jaugent, s’affrontent, se supportent puis s’apprivoisent mutuellement pour finalement trouver leur point d’ancrage dans la terre ancestrale.

L’engagement est total, oscillant entre poids, tension et équilibre. L’écriture, libre et plurielle, esquisse le nouveau visage du cirque africain contemporain..

2024-02-15 20:00:00 fin : 2024-02-15 . .

Dieppe Scène Nationale

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Senegalese-born circus performer Modou Fata Touré, son of a renowned marabout whom he was to succeed, broke with tradition to establish himself as a contemporary circus artist with a wide range of skills? aerial acrobat, juggler of improbable objects. Echoing his own history, in Ancrage he questions man?s disconnected, sometimes conflicted relationship with nature. With acrobat Ibrahima Camara, they manipulate straw, wood and earth, all nourishing materials, and create new apparatus as a way of claiming a return to the essential, to our roots. Bodies sizing each other up, confronting each other, supporting each other, then taming each other to finally find their anchorage in the ancestral earth.

The commitment is total, oscillating between weight, tension and balance. The writing, free and plural, sketches the new face of contemporary African circus.

Artista de circo de origen senegalés, hijo de un famoso morabito al que iba a suceder, Modou Fata Touré rompió con la tradición para establecerse como artista de circo contemporáneo con una amplia gama de habilidades: acróbata aéreo, malabarista de objetos improbables. Haciéndose eco de su propia historia, en Ancrage cuestiona la relación inconexa y a veces conflictiva entre el hombre y la naturaleza. Con la acróbata Ibrahima Camara, manipulan paja, madera y tierra, todos ellos materiales nutritivos, y crean nuevos aparatos como forma de reivindicar un retorno a lo esencial, a nuestras raíces. Los cuerpos se ponen a prueba, se enfrentan, se sostienen, se domestican para encontrar finalmente su anclaje en la tierra ancestral.

El compromiso es total, oscilando entre el peso, la tensión y el equilibrio. La escritura, libre y plural, esboza el nuevo rostro del circo africano contemporáneo.

Modou Fata Touré, ein senegalesischer Zirkusartist und Sohn eines berühmten Marabouts, dessen Nachfolge er antreten sollte, brach mit der Tradition, um sich als zeitgenössischer Zirkusartist mit vielfältigen Praktiken zu behaupten: Luftakrobat, Jongleur mit unwahrscheinlichen Objekten. Als Echo auf seine eigene Geschichte hinterfragt er in Ancrage die unverbundene, manchmal konfliktreiche Beziehung des Menschen zur Natur. Zusammen mit dem Voltigeur Ibrahima Camara manipulieren sie Stroh, Holz und Erde als nährende Materialien und kreieren neue Geräte, um eine Rückkehr zum Wesentlichen, zu unseren Wurzeln, zu fordern. Die Körper messen sich, treten gegeneinander an, unterstützen sich, zähmen sich gegenseitig und finden schließlich ihren Ankerpunkt in der angestammten Erde.

Der Einsatz ist total und schwankt zwischen Gewicht, Spannung und Gleichgewicht. Die freie und pluralistische Handschrift skizziert das neue Gesicht des zeitgenössischen afrikanischen Zirkus.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche