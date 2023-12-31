RÉVEILLON Diebling, 31 décembre 2023, Diebling.

Diebling,Moselle

Venez fêter la Nouvelle année organisé par le Cercle Sportif de Diebling !

L’animation sera faite par Raphael Martin Animation !

Repas dansant et festif proposé ! (Les boissons ne sont pas comprises dans le tarif).

Pour plus d’informations, contactez le 06.71.13.10.12.

Pensez à vous inscrire avant le 16 décembre au 06.71.13.10.12.

(Les enfants qui ont plus de 13 ans payeront le prix adulte). Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . 65 EUR.

Diebling 57980 Moselle Grand Est



Come and celebrate the New Year, organized by the Cercle Sportif de Diebling!

Entertainment will be provided by Raphael Martin Animation!

Festive meal with dancing! (Drinks are not included in the price).

For further information, please call 06.71.13.10.12.

Please register before December 16 on 06.71.13.10.12.

(Children over 13 will pay the adult price)

¡Ven a celebrar el Año Nuevo organizado por el Cercle Sportif de Diebling!

La animación correrá a cargo de Raphael Martin

Se ofrecerá una comida festiva con baile (Las bebidas no están incluidas en el precio).

Para más información, póngase en contacto con el 06.71.13.10.12.

No olvides inscribirte antes del 16 de diciembre en el 06.71.13.10.12.

(Los niños mayores de 13 años pagarán el precio de adulto)

Kommen Sie und feiern Sie das neue Jahr, organisiert vom Cercle Sportif de Diebling!

Die Animation wird von Raphael Martin Animation durchgeführt!

Es wird ein tänzerisches und festliches Essen angeboten! (Die Getränke sind nicht im Preis inbegriffen).

Für weitere Informationen kontaktieren Sie bitte die Nummer 06.71.13.10.12.

Denken Sie daran, sich vor dem 16. Dezember unter 06.71.13.10.12 anzumelden.

(Kinder, die älter als 13 Jahre sind, zahlen den Erwachsenenpreis)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par FORBACH TOURISME