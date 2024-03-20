DICTEE ET JEUX AUTOUR DES MOTS A LA BIBILIOTHEQUE DE CHALINDREY Chalindrey
DICTEE ET JEUX AUTOUR DES MOTS A LA BIBILIOTHEQUE DE CHALINDREY Chalindrey, mercredi 20 mars 2024.
Tout public
Invitation est lancée aux adolescents de 4ème et de 3ème à participer à la dictée et à faire des jeux autour des mots.
Un verre de l’amitié clôturera la séance. 0 0 EUR.
Début : 2024-03-20
fin : 2024-03-20
24 Avenue Gambetta
Chalindrey 52600 Haute-Marne Grand Est bib.chalindrey@gmail.com
