Labège Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Haute-Garonne, Labège DEVELOPPER SON CAPITAL RELATIONNEL Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne

Labège

DEVELOPPER SON CAPITAL RELATIONNEL Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 25 novembre 2021, Labège. DEVELOPPER SON CAPITAL RELATIONNEL

du jeudi 25 novembre au jeudi 16 décembre à Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Sur inscription

Réseauter pour multiplier ses opportunités d’emploi Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-11-25T09:00:00 2021-11-25T12:00:00;2021-12-16T09:00:00 2021-12-16T12:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Labège Autres Lieu Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Adresse Village d'entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Ville Labège lieuville Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège