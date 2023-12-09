La S.P.A 24 est sur le marché ! Devant Negotaux% Bergerac, 4 décembre 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

Les bénévoles de la Socité Protectrice des Animaux de Bergerac, vient à votre rencontre sur le marché. Le stand se tient devant Negotaux, entre la Pâtisserie François et La Mie Caline (Rue Sainte Catherine).

La S.P.A 24 vous présentera ses différentes actions : cause animale, bénévolat, famille d’accueil, adoptions et malheureusement abandons.

Les bénévoles vendront les objets au logo de SPA BERGERAC ainsi que d’autres objets… et également notre calendrier 2024 (au prix de € 5.00)..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 13:00:00.

Devant Negotaux% Rue Sainte-Catherine

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Volunteers from the Socité Protectrice des Animaux de Bergerac (Bergerac Animal Protection Society) are coming to meet you at the market. The stand is located in front of Negotaux, between Pâtisserie François and La Mie Caline (Rue Sainte Catherine).

The S.P.A 24 will be presenting its various activities: animal causes, voluntary work, fostering, adoptions and, unfortunately, abandonments.

Volunteers will be selling items bearing the SPA BERGERAC logo, as well as other items… and our 2024 calendar (price ? 5.00).

Voluntarios de la Socité Protectrice des Animaux de Bergerac vendrán a recibirle al mercado. El puesto está situado frente a Negotaux, entre Pâtisserie François y La Mie Caline (Rue Sainte Catherine).

La S.P.A 24 presentará sus distintas actividades: bienestar animal, voluntariado, acogida, adopciones y, lamentablemente, abandonos.

Los voluntarios venderán artículos con el logotipo del SPA BERGERAC, así como otros artículos… y también nuestro calendario 2024 (a un precio de 5,00 €).

Die Freiwilligen der Socité Protectrice des Animaux (Tierschutzverein) von Bergerac kommen auf dem Markt zu Ihnen. Der Stand befindet sich vor Negotaux, zwischen der Pâtisserie François und La Mie Caline (Rue Sainte Catherine).

Die S.P.A 24 wird Ihnen ihre verschiedenen Aktionen vorstellen: Tierschutz, Freiwilligenarbeit, Pflegefamilien, Adoptionen und leider auch Aussetzungen.

Die Freiwilligen werden Gegenstände mit dem Logo von SPA BERGERAC sowie andere Gegenstände verkaufen… und auch unseren Kalender 2024 (zum Preis von ? 5.00).

