Bal Trad « De Zik et d’Oc » Dimanche 2 avril, 15h00 Devant le café associatif, Ordan-Larroque (32) participation libre
De Zik et d’Oc : des musiciens passionnés qui proposent un programme intense et varié pour voyager en Occitanie et alentours aux sons des accordéons, violons, vielle à roue, percussions, mandoline, flûte traversière et boha.
Participation libre.
Goûter offert par l’association.
contacts : www.toutsydanse.fr
Tél : 06 82 59 76 27 Marie Anne
2023-04-02T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-02T19:00:00+02:00
