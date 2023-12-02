Les p’tits marchés de Noël Devant la poudrière Bayonne, 1 décembre 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sélection d’une trentaine d’exposants pour la 10ème édition de nos P’TITS MARCHÉS DE NOËL DES ARTISANS, CRÉATEURS, ARTISTES ET PRODUCTEURS LOCAUX.

Un rendez-vous incontournable pour remplir vos hottes de Noël avec du local fait avec beaucoup d’amour..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 19:00:00. .

Devant la poudrière Esplanade du Bastion royal

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



