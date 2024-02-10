DESTINITY / GRAVITY / SNAPSHOT / FALLOUT jas’rod Les Pennes-Mirabeau, samedi 10 février 2024.

DESTINITY / GRAVITY / SNAPSHOT / FALLOUT ♫METAL♫ Samedi 10 février, 19h30 jas’rod 15€ en pré-vente / 17€ sur place

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-10T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-10T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-02-10T23:59:00+01:00

BLACK KEYS PRODUCTIONS & VAULT présentent:

———- DESTINITY + GRAVITY + SNAPSHOT + FALLOUT ———

—— SAMEDI 10 FEVRIER 2024 AU JAS ROD / OUVERTURE DES PORTES 19H30 ——

Adresse : 1506 Av. du Capitaine de Corvette Paul Brutus, 13170 Les Pennes-Mirabeau

Billetterie prix réduit:

Ouverture des portes : 19h30

Début des concerts : 20h00

► En prévente : 15€ sur HelloAsso

https://www.helloasso.com/…/destinity-gravity-jas-rod-13

► Sur place : 17€

(Gratuit pour les -12 ans)

SNACK Disponible sur place

==========================

►DESTINITY [Death Metal Mélodique]

Destinity est l’un des groupes phares de la scène française dans la mouvance Death Metal mélodique. L’énergie dégagée sur scène qui a fait la réputation du groupe sera évidemment la pièce maîtresse de leur show… Efficace et envoûtant !

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/destinityofficial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv6AekWIU14

==========================

►GRAVITY [Metal Moderne – Montpellier]

Depuis 2009, la formation montpelliéraine Gravity ne cesse de se réinventer pour produire un son de plus en plus brut et épuré. Fort de 3 albums dans lesquels des rythmiques lourdes, hystériques ou hypnotiques se mêlent à la voix si singulière de leur chanteuse Emilie, le groupe a déjà porté son Metal résolument moderne dans de nombreuses salles de concert françaises et européennes ainsi qu’un passage au Hellfest 2018 sur la scène du Metal Corner. Après l’album « Noir », sorti en 2017, ils reviennent sur le devant de la scène avec leur album concept Momentum, qui nous présente la terrifiante et tellement « métallique » Metropolis de 2023.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Gravitymetal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoeENeJxFQI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtxiW_McopI

==========================

►SNAPSHOT – [Thrash/Core – Marseille]

SNAPSHOT est le point de convergence des influences Thrash, Death, Hardcore de ses membres guidé par la passion, le partage et l’énergie de la scène.

Avant tout un groupe de live, SNAPSHOT est un groupe autoproduit qui a écumé les clubs de la région PACA tout en consolidant son identité musicale. Le groupe a réalisé dans l’été 2019 un EP ainsi que deux clips. Après un changement de line-up en 2021 et tout en poursuivant son objectif de se produire de manière plus large au niveau national, le groupe dévoile en 2022 l’album H8TE et un clip avec la ferme intention de proposer le meilleur possible.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SnapshotNetwork

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2sHQ3Jn1Ls

==========================

►FALLOUT [Aix en Provence – Death Metal]

Le groupe de métal Fallout captive son public avec sa musique intense et puissante, inspirée par des groupes tels que Carcass, Samaël et Six Feet Under teinté d’une dose de Ministry. Formé en 2012, le groupe offre une fusion unique de riffs brutaux, de solos percutants et de voix gutturales, plongeant les auditeurs dans un univers post-apocalyptique sonore. Leurs performances enflammées et leur présence sur scène charismatique en font une expérience inoubliable pour les fans de métal extrême grâce à leur scénographie travaillée.

Avec une réputation pour une musique dynamique et un engagement passionné envers leur art, le groupe a gagné une base de fans dévouée. Suivez le voyage musical de Fallout et plongez dans leur monde de chaos musical !

https://www.facebook.com/fallout.metal.band/

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

