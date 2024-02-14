Desert Smoke + Tigerleech + Slowbot L’international Paris, 14 février 2024, Paris.

Le mercredi 14 février 2024

de 20h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. payant Sur place : 8 EUR

L’Inter présente :

DESERT SMOKE

(Lisbon, Portugal – Stoner)

Desert’Smoke were born in Portugal, exploring the world of stoner and psychedelic rock. From very early on, they attracted the attention of important European stoner festivals, such as Sonicblast or Woodrock.

This band is a party based on adrenaline and the rebellion of not asking permission to happen.

TIGERLEECH

(Paris, FR – Doom)

Formé en Janvier 2013, TIGERLEECH est l’association de musiciens venant de différents horizons. Oscillant entre stoner, hard-core et sludge, le groupe produit une musique puissante, brutale et sans concession ; un gros son gras survitaminé.

SLOWBOT

(Paris, FR – Stoner)

De la machine Slowbot suinte un son lourd d’inspiration stoner assumant des influences diverses allant du grunge au doom. Après deux EP, les parisiens ont sorti en 2020 un premier LP aux accents doom et psyché. Sleepwalker est un album qui vous emmène au bord du précipice pour ne plus vous lâcher et constitue la majorité de leur set, au côté de quelques nouveautés…

L’INTERNATIONAL

Accès libre au bar du RDC

Tarif : 8€

Happy-hour de 18h à 20h

Restauration sur place

5 rue Moret, Paris 11

Métro : Ménilmontant (L2), Oberkampf (L5 et L9), Parmentier (L3)

L’international 5 rue Moret 75011 Paris

Desert Smoke + Tigerleech + Slowbot