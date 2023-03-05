DES ROMAINS AU MUSÉE ! MUSEE SAINT-RAYMOND, MUSEE DES ANTIQUES DE TOULOUSE Toulouse
DES ROMAINS AU MUSÉE !
2023-03-05 10:00:00 – 2023-03-05 18:00:00
Venez découvrir les conditions de vie et les techniques de combat des légions romaines au Ier siècle de notre ère, avant que ces dernières ne repartent en campagne en ce mois de mars, ouvrant la saison de la guerre dans l’Antiquité !
Sans réservation (Il est vivement conseillé de prendre un billet en ligne pour éviter le temps d’attente en caisse).
Plongez dans l’Antiquité romaine avec la troupe de reconstitution historique “Un poil d’Histoire”.
