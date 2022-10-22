Des mondes fabuleux – Illustrations d’Olivia Lomenech Gill. Ploëzal Ploëzal Catégories d’évènement: Ctes-d'Armor

Ctes-d’Armor Ploëzal L’illustration est de nouveau à l’honneur à La Roche Jagu cet automne pour nous transporter dans l’univers fabuleux de l’artiste Olivia Lomenech Gill. L’artiste y présente 70 dessins originaux réalisés pour des livres jeunesse tels que Medusa, Muck & Magic, Where my wellies take me… ou encore Les Animaux fantastiques. Exposition trilingue (français, anglais, breton) chateaudelarochejagu@cotesdarmor.fr +33 2 96 95 62 35 http://larochejagu.fr/ Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Domaine Départemental de La Roche Jagu Ploëzal

