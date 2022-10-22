Des mondes fabuleux – Illustrations d’Olivia Lomenech Gill. Ploëzal Ploëzal
Domaine Départemental de La Roche Jagu Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Ploëzal Ctes-d’Armor Lieu-dit La Roche Jagu Domaine Départemental de La Roche Jagu
2022-10-22 14:00:00 – 2022-12-31
L’illustration est de nouveau à l’honneur à La Roche Jagu cet automne pour nous transporter dans l’univers fabuleux de l’artiste Olivia Lomenech Gill. L’artiste y présente 70 dessins originaux réalisés pour des livres jeunesse tels que Medusa, Muck & Magic, Where my wellies take me… ou encore Les Animaux fantastiques. Exposition trilingue (français, anglais, breton)
chateaudelarochejagu@cotesdarmor.fr +33 2 96 95 62 35 http://larochejagu.fr/
