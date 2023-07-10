Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Paris Catégories d’Évènement: ile de france

Paris Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Paris, 16 septembre 2023, Paris. Le samedi 16 septembre 2023

de 15h00 à 16h30

.Tout public. gratuit

Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher : votre RDV culturel bibliothèque Claire Bretécher 11 rue de Lancry 75010 Paris Contact : +33142032598 bibliotheque.claire-bretecher@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry

cmk Détails Catégories d’Évènement: ile de france, Paris Autres Lieu bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Adresse 11 rue de Lancry Ville Paris Departement Paris Lieu Ville bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Paris

bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Paris Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/