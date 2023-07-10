Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Paris, 16 septembre 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 16 septembre 2023
de 15h00 à 16h30
.Tout public. gratuit
Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher

Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher : votre RDV culturel

bibliothèque Claire Bretécher 11 rue de Lancry 75010 Paris

Contact : +33142032598 bibliotheque.claire-bretecher@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry
cmk