Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris
Catégories d’Évènement:
Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) Paris, 13 janvier 2024 15:00, Paris.
Le samedi 13 janvier 2024
de 15h00 à 17h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher
Des livres et vous à la bibliothèque Claire Bretécher
Bibliothèque Claire Bretécher (ex-Lancry) 11 rue de Lancry 75010 Paris
Contact : +33142032598 bibliotheque.claire-bretecher@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry https://www.facebook.com/Bibliothèque-Discothèque-Lancry
cmk