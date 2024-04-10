Des Jeux à Go-Go au centre social Cocteau Centre social Cocteau Villeneuve-d’Ascq, mercredi 10 avril 2024.

Des Jeux à Go-Go au centre social Cocteau Centre social Cocteau Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Des Jeux à Go-Go au centre social Cocteau Le Centre social Cocteau propose un après-midi de jeux de société en famille totalement gratuit, mercredi 10 avril 2024 de 14h30 à 16h30. Mercredi 10 avril, 14h30 Centre social Cocteau Gratuit sur inscription
Le Centre social Cocteau propose un après-midi de jeux de société en famille totalement gratuit, mercredi 10 avril 2024 de 14h30 à 16h30.
Sur inscription (places limitées) au 03 20 05 17 59 ou par mail à contact@centresocialcocteau.fr
Centre social Cocteau 44 rue contrescarpe 59650 Villeneuve d'Ascq Villeneuve-d'Ascq 59650 Babylone Nord Hauts-de-France 03 20 05 17 59 contact@centresocialcocteau.fr