SOUDÉES, COMÉDIE EN 3 ACTES POUR FEMMES AU CARACTÈRE BIEN TREMPÉ Derrière la salle polyvalente, repli dans la salle polyvalente en cas de pluie Longchamp, 21 juillet 2023, Longchamp.

Longchamp,Vosges

Spectacle festif en plein air, 1h10, dès 5 ans.

« Elles n’ont pas froid aux yeux. Et pourtant la vie leur en envoie plein la figure. Elles n’ont pas de barrière. Et pourtant il y a en a sur leur passage. Elles n’ont pas la même histoire. Et pourtant, elles sont soudées ».

La Compagnie des Joli(e)s Mômes reprend la route cet été avec un tout nouveau spectacle. La recette est simple et efficace : un spectacle en plein air, à voir en famille ou entre amis, un soir d’été. Une place, des bancs, au cœur de 16 villages. Une entrée libre pour permettre à tous de participer. Une ambiance chaleureuse et festive.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-07-21 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-21 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Derrière la salle polyvalente, repli dans la salle polyvalente en cas de pluie salle polyvalente

Longchamp 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Festive open-air show, 1h10, age 5 and up.

« They’re not afraid of the cold. And yet life throws them a curve ball. They have no barriers. And yet there are some in their way. They don’t have the same history. And yet they stick together.

The Compagnie des Joli(e)s Mômes is back on the road this summer with a brand new show. The recipe is simple and effective: an open-air show, to be seen with family or friends on a summer’s evening. A square, benches, in the heart of 16 villages. Free admission, so everyone can join in. A warm, festive atmosphere.

Espectáculo festivo al aire libre, 1h10, a partir de 5 años.

« No tienen miedo a una buena carcajada. Y sin embargo, la vida les lanza una bola curva. No tienen barreras. Y sin embargo hay algunas en su camino. No tienen la misma historia. Y, sin embargo, permanecen unidos.

La Compagnie des Joli(e)s Mômes vuelve a la carretera este verano con un espectáculo inédito. La receta es sencilla y eficaz: un espectáculo al aire libre, para ver en familia o entre amigos una tarde de verano. Una plaza, bancos, en el corazón de 16 pueblos. La entrada es gratuita, así que todo el mundo puede participar. Un ambiente cálido y festivo.

Festliches Freiluftspektakel, 1h10, ab 5 Jahren.

« Sie haben keine Angst vor den Augen. Und doch schlägt das Leben ihnen ins Gesicht. Sie haben keine Barrieren. Und doch gibt es welche auf ihrem Weg. Sie haben nicht die gleiche Geschichte. Und doch halten sie zusammen.

Die Compagnie des Joli(e)s Mômes geht diesen Sommer mit einer ganz neuen Show auf Tour. Das Rezept ist einfach und wirksam: eine Aufführung unter freiem Himmel, die man an einem Sommerabend mit der Familie oder mit Freunden genießen kann. Ein Platz, Bänke, im Herzen von 16 Dörfern. Freier Eintritt, um allen die Teilnahme zu ermöglichen. Eine warme und festliche Atmosphäre.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-14 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION