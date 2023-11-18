Journée au jardin Derrière la salle polyvalente Cosnac, 18 novembre 2023, Cosnac.

Cosnac,Corrèze

Venez échanger plantes, graines, arbustes, expérience et savoir-faire !

RDV derrière la salle polyvalente. Au programme :
10h : informations sur les techniques de recherche des sources
14h : troc aux plantes.
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .
Derrière la salle polyvalente
Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Come and exchange plants, seeds, shrubs, experience and know-how!

RDV behind the multi-purpose hall. Program:
10 a.m.: information on spring-finding techniques
2pm: plant barter

Venga a intercambiar plantas, semillas, arbustos, experiencias y conocimientos

Punto de encuentro detrás de la sala polivalente. Programa:
10h: información sobre las técnicas de búsqueda de manantiales
14 h: intercambio de plantas

Kommen Sie und tauschen Sie Pflanzen, Samen, Sträucher, Erfahrung und Know-how aus!

RDV hinter der Mehrzweckhalle. Auf dem Programm stehen:
10h: Informationen über Techniken zur Quellensuche
14h: Pflanzentauschhandel

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Brive Tourisme