Journée au jardin Derrière la salle polyvalente Cosnac
Journée au jardin Derrière la salle polyvalente Cosnac, 18 novembre 2023, Cosnac.
Cosnac,Corrèze
Venez échanger plantes, graines, arbustes, expérience et savoir-faire !
RDV derrière la salle polyvalente. Au programme :
10h : informations sur les techniques de recherche des sources
14h : troc aux plantes.
2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .
Derrière la salle polyvalente
Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and exchange plants, seeds, shrubs, experience and know-how!
RDV behind the multi-purpose hall. Program:
10 a.m.: information on spring-finding techniques
2pm: plant barter
Venga a intercambiar plantas, semillas, arbustos, experiencias y conocimientos
Punto de encuentro detrás de la sala polivalente. Programa:
10h: información sobre las técnicas de búsqueda de manantiales
14 h: intercambio de plantas
Kommen Sie und tauschen Sie Pflanzen, Samen, Sträucher, Erfahrung und Know-how aus!
RDV hinter der Mehrzweckhalle. Auf dem Programm stehen:
10h: Informationen über Techniken zur Quellensuche
14h: Pflanzentauschhandel
Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Brive Tourisme