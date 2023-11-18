Journée au jardin Derrière la salle polyvalente Cosnac, 18 novembre 2023, Cosnac.

Cosnac,Corrèze

Venez échanger plantes, graines, arbustes, expérience et savoir-faire !

RDV derrière la salle polyvalente. Au programme :

10h : informations sur les techniques de recherche des sources

14h : troc aux plantes.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Derrière la salle polyvalente

Cosnac 19360 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and exchange plants, seeds, shrubs, experience and know-how!

RDV behind the multi-purpose hall. Program:

10 a.m.: information on spring-finding techniques

2pm: plant barter

Venga a intercambiar plantas, semillas, arbustos, experiencias y conocimientos

Punto de encuentro detrás de la sala polivalente. Programa:

10h: información sobre las técnicas de búsqueda de manantiales

14 h: intercambio de plantas

Kommen Sie und tauschen Sie Pflanzen, Samen, Sträucher, Erfahrung und Know-how aus!

RDV hinter der Mehrzweckhalle. Auf dem Programm stehen:

10h: Informationen über Techniken zur Quellensuche

14h: Pflanzentauschhandel

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par Brive Tourisme