Séance de cinéma Derrière la Mairie Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom, 25 novembre 2023, Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom.

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom,Calvados

Film franco-allemand dans le cadre de l’échange de l’UFCV avec le centre de jeunesse la Jugendarbeit de Grossostheim (en Basse-Franconie). La diffusion aura lieu le :

Samedi 25 novembre 2023 à 10H

Au cinéma Le Normandy de Thury-Harcourt – Le Hom

(Place du général de Gaulle, accès derrière la mairie)

Entrée en Prix libre

(Les fonds récoltés serviront à financer des actions et échanges avec notre groupe durant l’année)

Ce travail a été réalisé par un groupe de 4 jeunes Français et 4 jeunes Allemands. Ils ont filmé durant une semaine les moments clés du séjour et mené des entretiens avec chaque participants. Le montage a ensuite été effectué par notre collègue et hôte germanique. Vous trouverez de plus amples informations quant à l’ampleur de ce projet en pièce jointe, ainsi que l’affiche de présentation de notre film..

2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25

Derrière la Mairie Salle de cinéma

Thury-Harcourt-le-Hom 14220 Calvados Normandie



Franco-German film as part of UFCV’s exchange with the Jugendarbeit youth center in Grossostheim (Lower Franconia). The screening will take place on :

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m

At Le Normandy cinema in Thury-Harcourt ? Le Hom

(Place du général de Gaulle, access behind the town hall)

Free admission

(Funds raised will be used to finance actions and exchanges with our group during the year)

This work was produced by a group of 4 French and 4 German young people. Over the course of a week, they filmed the key moments of the stay and conducted interviews with each participant. The footage was then edited by our German colleague and host. You will find more information on the scope of this project in the attachment, as well as the poster presenting our film.

Película franco-alemana en el marco del intercambio de la UFCV con el centro juvenil Jugendarbeit de Grossostheim (Baja Franconia). La proyección tendrá lugar el :

Sábado 25 de noviembre de 2023 a las 10h

En el cine Le Normandy de Thury-Harcourt ? Le Hom

(Place du général de Gaulle, acceso detrás del ayuntamiento)

Entrada gratuita

(Los fondos recaudados se utilizarán para financiar acciones e intercambios con nuestro grupo durante el año)

Este trabajo ha sido realizado por un grupo de 4 jóvenes franceses y 4 jóvenes alemanes. A lo largo de una semana, filmaron los momentos clave de la estancia y realizaron entrevistas a cada uno de los participantes. A continuación, nuestro colega y anfitrión alemán editó el material. Encontrará más información sobre el alcance de este proyecto en el documento adjunto, así como el cartel de presentación de nuestra película.

Deutsch-französischer Film im Rahmen des Austauschs der UFCV mit dem Jugendzentrum la Jugendarbeit in Großostheim (in Unterfranken). Die Ausstrahlung findet statt am :

Samstag, 25. November 2023 um 10H

Im Kino Le Normandy in Thury-Harcourt ? Das Hom

(Place du général de Gaulle, Zugang hinter dem Rathaus)

Eintritt in Freier Preis

(Mit dem Erlös werden Aktionen und Austausche mit unserer Gruppe im Laufe des Jahres finanziert)

Diese Arbeit wurde von einer Gruppe von 4 französischen und 4 deutschen Jugendlichen durchgeführt. Sie filmten eine Woche lang die wichtigsten Momente des Aufenthalts und führten Interviews mit allen Teilnehmern. Der Schnitt wurde dann von unserem deutschen Kollegen und Gastgeber durchgeführt. Weitere Informationen über den Umfang des Projekts sowie das Poster zum Film finden Sie im Anhang.

