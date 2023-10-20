- Cet évènement est passé
Découvrez un atelier de fumage artisanal de poissons et le « VRAI » goût du saumon fumé à Bayeux : Le Saumonier Bayeux. Salage au sel sec, fumage à la ficelle, tranchage au couteau. Vous apprendrez les secrets d’un atelier de fumage artisanal…..
Vendredi 2023-10-20 14:30:00 fin : 2024-12-31 18:30:00. EUR.
(derrière la gare) 13 Rue de la Résistance
Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie
Visit an artisan fish smoking workshop and experience the « REAL » taste of smoked salmon in Bayeux: Le Saumonier Bayeux. Cured in coarse salt, smoked on a string, hand-sliced… Learn all the secrets of an artisan smoking workshop. Jean-Marc or…
Descubra un taller tradicional de ahumado de pescado y el sabor « REAL » del salmón ahumado en Bayeux: Le Saumonier Bayeux. Salazón con sal seca, ahumado con cuerda, corte con cuchillo. Conozca los secretos de un taller de ahumado tradicional….
Entdecken Sie eine handwerkliche Räucherwerkstatt für Fisch und den « WAHREN » Geschmack von Räucherlachs in Bayeux: Le Saumonier Bayeux. Salzen mit Trockensalz, Räuchern mit Schnüren, Schneiden mit dem Messer. Sie lernen die Geheimnisse einer handwerklichen Räucherwerkstatt kennen….
Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité