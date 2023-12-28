RANDONNÉE NOCTURNE Départ : Salle polyvalente Hommarting, 28 décembre 2023, Hommarting.

Hommarting,Moselle

L’association Cœur de Homard de Hommarting revient avec son bol d’air de fin d’année / randonnée nocturne !

Le parcours fait 7km environ.

Il est conseillé de se munir d’une lampe de poche ou d’une lampe frontale.

Les renseignements se prennent par téléphone. Les places peuvent être achetées les 3,10 et 17 décembre de 11h00 à 12h00 au Foyer Eugénie (rue des Vosges). Il n’y aura pas de vente le jour de la rando.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-12-28 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-28 . 7 EUR.

Départ : Salle polyvalente rue des Tilleuls

Hommarting 57405 Moselle Grand Est



Hommarting’s C?ur de Homard association is back with its end-of-year bol d’air / night hike!

The route is around 7km long.

We advise you to bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Information is available by telephone. Tickets can be purchased on December 3, 10 and 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Foyer Eugénie (rue des Vosges). There will be no sales on the day of the hike.

La asociación Cœur de Homard, en Hommarting, vuelve con su paseo nocturno de fin de año

El recorrido es de unos 7 km.

Se recomienda llevar linterna o frontal.

Puede solicitar información por teléfono. Las entradas podrán adquirirse los días 3, 10 y 17 de diciembre, de 11.00 a 12.00 horas, en el Foyer Eugénie (rue des Vosges). No habrá venta el día de la marcha.

Der Verein C?ur de Homard aus Hommarting meldet sich mit seinem Jahresendluftballon / Nachtwanderung zurück!

Die Strecke ist etwa 7 km lang.

Es ist ratsam, eine Taschen- oder Stirnlampe mitzubringen.

Informationen werden telefonisch eingeholt. Die Plätze können am 3.,10. und 17. Dezember von 11.00 bis 12.00 Uhr im Foyer Eugénie (rue des Vosges) gekauft werden. Am Tag der Wanderung findet kein Verkauf statt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-25 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD – SITE SARREBOURG