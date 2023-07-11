MARCHE – SENTIERS D’ÉTÉ Départ devant le complexe sportif Hussigny-Godbrange, 11 juillet 2023, Hussigny-Godbrange.

Hussigny-Godbrange,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Marche en totale autonomie sur un parcours balisé de 5 ou 10 km ; départs libres de 17h45 à 19h45. Bar et petite restauration. Tarif : 4 €/adulte et gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans (avec une boisson incluse et les bénéfices seront reversés à une association locale). Inscription non obligatoire mais souhaitée. Programme complet : www.tnt-chiers-alzette.eu. Tout public

Mardi 2023-07-11 à 17:45:00 ; fin : 2023-07-11 17:45:00. 4 EUR.

Départ devant le complexe sportif Rue Jean Moulin

Hussigny-Godbrange 54590 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Self-guided walk on a marked 5 or 10 km route; free departures from 5.45 pm to 7.45 pm. Bar and snack bar. Price: 4 ?/adult and free for under-12s (one drink included, with proceeds going to a local charity). Registration not compulsory, but recommended. Full program: www.tnt-chiers-alzette.eu

Paseo autoguiado por una ruta señalizada de 5 o 10 km; salidas gratuitas de 17.45 a 19.45 h. Bar y aperitivos. Precio: 4€/adulto y gratuito para menores de 12 años (una bebida incluida, cuyos beneficios se destinarán a una organización benéfica local). Inscripción no obligatoria pero recomendada. Programa completo: www.tnt-chiers-alzette.eu

Wanderung in völliger Autonomie auf einer markierten Strecke von 5 oder 10 km; freie Starts von 17:45 bis 19:45 Uhr. Bar und kleine Snacks. Preis: 4 ?/Erwachsener und kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren (mit einem Getränk inklusive und der Erlös geht an einen lokalen Verein). Anmeldung nicht erforderlich, aber erwünscht. Vollständiges Programm: www.tnt-chiers-alzette.eu

Mise à jour le 2023-06-24 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY