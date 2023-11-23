Rallye du Var Départ des courses Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime, 23 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Rendez-vous incontournable du mois de novembre, le Rallye du Var, est devenu une véritable institution à Sainte-Maxime et perdure depuis plus de 6 décennies !.

2023-11-23 fin : 2023-11-26

Départ des courses Promenade A. Simon Lorière

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur



The Rallye du Var, a must-see event for the month of November, has become a real institution in Sainte-Maxime and has been going on for more than 6 decades!



A traditional epilogue of the French Rally Championship season, this edition will bring together all motorsport enthusiasts from 24 to 27 November 2022.



Very often the national championship is played at the «Var», but even when the title is already acquired, the selective course, ideal playground, attracts many competitors and this competition promises as every year its share of twists.



As a lining of the Rallye du Var, the Historic Rally reserved for historic cars will immerse you in your memories!

Cita ineludible del mes de noviembre, el Rallye du Var se ha convertido en una institución en Sainte-Maxime desde hace más de 6 décadas

Die Rallye du Var, ein unumgänglicher Termin im November, ist zu einer echten Institution in Sainte-Maxime geworden und besteht seit mehr als sechs Jahrzehnten!

