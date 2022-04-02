DEMONSTRATION DE SAVOIR-FAIRE Pézenas Pézenas Catégories d’évènement: Hérault

Pézenas

DEMONSTRATION DE SAVOIR-FAIRE Pézenas, 2 avril 2022, Pézenas. DEMONSTRATION DE SAVOIR-FAIRE Pézenas

2022-04-02 15:00:00 – 2022-04-02 16:30:00

Pézenas Hérault Pézenas Démonstration exceptionnelle de fonderie d’art MARCELINO avec son atelier mobile Démonstration exceptionnelle de fonderie d’art MARCELINO avec son atelier mobile kevin.ducos@ateliersdart.com +33 4 67 98 16 12 https://www.ateliersdart.com/la-maison-des-metiers-d-art-de-pezenas,20,187.htm Démonstration exceptionnelle de fonderie d’art MARCELINO avec son atelier mobile Pézenas

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Hérault, Pézenas Autres Lieu Pézenas Adresse Ville Pézenas lieuville Pézenas Departement Hérault

Pézenas Pézenas Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/pezenas/

DEMONSTRATION DE SAVOIR-FAIRE Pézenas 2022-04-02 was last modified: by DEMONSTRATION DE SAVOIR-FAIRE Pézenas Pézenas 2 avril 2022 Hérault Pézenas

Pézenas Hérault