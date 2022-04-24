DÉMONSTRATION D’ARTISANS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Catégories d’évènement: Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

Sarthe

DÉMONSTRATION D’ARTISANS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, 24 avril 2022, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe. DÉMONSTRATION D’ARTISANS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

2022-04-24 – 2022-04-24

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe EUR Démonstration d’artisans Dimanche 24 avril 2022 de 15h00 à 17h00 Tout public Tarif : billet d’entrée démonstration d’artisans accueil.museefaience@cc-valdesarthe.fr +33 2 43 48 07 17 https://musee-faience.fr/ Démonstration d’artisans Dimanche 24 avril 2022 de 15h00 à 17h00 Tout public Tarif : billet d’entrée Malicorne-sur-Sarthe

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, Sarthe Autres Lieu Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Adresse Ville Malicorne-sur-Sarthe lieuville Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Departement Sarthe

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/malicorne-sur-sarthe/

DÉMONSTRATION D’ARTISANS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 2022-04-24 was last modified: by DÉMONSTRATION D’ARTISANS Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 24 avril 2022 Malicorne-sur-Sarthe sarthe

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe Sarthe