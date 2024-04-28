DÉMONSTRATION D’ARTISAN AU MUSÉE Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Début : 2024-07-28 15:00:00
fin : 2024-07-28 17:00:00
Démonstration d’artisan.
Tout public
Tarif : billet d’entrée
EUR.
Rue Victor Hugo
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire musee.malicorne@valleedelasarthe.fr
