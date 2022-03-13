DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE / WOEST Le Molotov Marseille Catégories d’évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Dæmonicreation et Black Speech Production présentent ——————————————————————– DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE ( blackened slugde – post metal / Paris) [https://dalpdoom.bandcamp.com](https://dalpdoom.bandcamp.com) WOEST (black metal indus – Marseille) [https://woest.bandcamp.com/](https://woest.bandcamp.com/) ——————————————————————– 20h30 / PAF : 6€ LE MOLOTOV 3 Place Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille SUPPORT YOUR EXTREME SCENE

