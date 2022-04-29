Dégustation « Vins et chocolats » La Forêt-Fouesnant La Forêt-Fouesnant
Dégustation « Vins et chocolats » La Forêt-Fouesnant, 29 avril 2022, La Forêt-Fouesnant.
Dégustation « Vins et chocolats » L’Atelier n°5 – artisan chocolatier 1 Chemin du Petit Rospiec La Forêt-Fouesnant
2022-04-29 19:00:00 – 2022-04-29 21:00:00 L’Atelier n°5 – artisan chocolatier 1 Chemin du Petit Rospiec
La Forêt-Fouesnant Finistère
En association avec un oenologue, venez apprendre à déguster le chocolat et à l’associer avec le vin. La soirée se terminera par un plateau de fromage.
Réservation en ligne.
L’Atelier n°5 – artisan chocolatier propose différents thèmes d’ateliers, retrouverez-les sur le site Internet.
commercial@latelier-numero5.fr +33 2 98 59 28 34 http://www.latelier-numero5.fr/mes-cours/
En association avec un oenologue, venez apprendre à déguster le chocolat et à l’associer avec le vin. La soirée se terminera par un plateau de fromage.
Réservation en ligne.
L’Atelier n°5 – artisan chocolatier propose différents thèmes d’ateliers, retrouverez-les sur le site Internet.
L’Atelier n°5 – artisan chocolatier 1 Chemin du Petit Rospiec La Forêt-Fouesnant
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-21 par